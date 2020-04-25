|
|
Eric Stephen Matthews passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 at his home in Houston TX.
Eric was born in Austin, TX on October 31, 1968 to Terry and Susan Williams Matthews. When he was 2 years old, the Matthews family moved to Sherman. As Eric matured, he became a natural athlete and participated in basketball, soccer and football in elementary school as well as the Cub Scouts. He continued to participate in the Boy Scouts and various sports in Junior High, joined the band, and became an excellent bassoonist.
In tenth grade, he moved to LaPorte Indiana to live with his father. He continued playing football, and was quarterback for the LaPorte Slicers. He graduated in 1987 and went on to attend Purdue University and graduated in 1991 as a Chemical Engineer. Eric was very proud to be a Purdue alumnus and watched their football games religiously.
Eric was very knowledgeable about many topics but particularly history and cultures of the world. He was a well-versed and interesting man with whom you could have an enjoyable and intelligent conversation. There was also a humorous side to him. He could, out of nowhere, find humor in a situation or event that would always serve to lighten the mood. An underrated quality, to be sure.
Eric worked in oil and petroleum chemical plants in Beaumont and Houston, TX. He later moved to Taiwan and Singapore for five years selling and installing software in the same business fields. It was here that he met his future wife Angela. In 2012 he retired from engineering and became an Independent Insurance Agent with his wife in Houston.
As a child Eric took many family trips to New Mexico to visit his Grandmother and Granddad Matthews. They rode tractors, horses, and atv's on their farm. His Grandmother and Grandfather Williams lived in the mountains in Colorado where he
would go exploring and rock climbing. Eric would design, construct, and set live traps to catch chipmunks for fun. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and backpacking with his Dad.
Eric developed a deep love and respect for wildlife and the outdoors at a young age. His oldest nephew, Will, went with Eric on several trips to his hunting lease. He taught Will about the art of hunting and together they took Will's first whitetail deer. He showed him how to field dress and skin the deer before processing. His nephew James remembers throwing the football with Eric and being influenced to study engineering after conversations with him.
Eric always had two canine companions. Annie and Nikser were his two black labs, brother and sister from the local dog pound. Eric spent countless hours working with the dogs teaching them obedience and trained them to retrieve waterfowl. The three of them thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors together.
Eric's work ethic was unmatched and it showed in everything he did. He was driven and determined and pursued all things with great passion. Eric lived life on his own terms. He was fiercely independent, but the people and things he cared about, he loved and cared about passionately. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he truly believed he could, and would, beat it. He rarely asked for help and endured the effects of the disease and treatments with little complaint. He strived not to burden others throughout his courageous fight, but certainly appreciated all who loved and cared for him.
Eric is survived by his mother, Susan Williams Matthews of Sherman, his father, Terry Matthews and wife Susan Chappell Matthews of Fort Collins Colorado, brother David Matthews and wife Anne from Rowlett TX, nephews Will Matthews, James Matthews and niece Mary Cyre and husband Sean, Uncle Robert Williams of Salt Lake City Utah, his dear friends and supportive neighbors Jack and Cathy Duce, and his ex-wife and business partner Angela Matthews, who will be Annie and Nikser's new caretaker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARFhouse, the Animal Refuge Foundation. www.arfhouse.org. , or mail to 3377 Spalding Rd. Sherman, Tx. 75092.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020