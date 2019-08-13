|
Ermelinda Jaramillo, age 65, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in Pecos, TX on Aug. 2, 1954 and is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gilbert Jaramillo; a son, Jason Jaramillo; a daughter, Jennifer Jaramillo; three brothers, Junior Hignjoz of California, Raul Hignojoz of Midland, and Martin Hignojoz of Odessa; two sisters, Nancy Ortega of Midland, and Rosa Navarette of Pecos, TX. She was a devout Catholic and a devoted wife and loving mother to her children. Ermelinda was a retired SISD employee who will be dearly missed by her family, fellow students, and teachers at Piner Middle School. Friends described her as a shining beacon whose sparkling and friendly personality glowed around due to her beautiful smile. We pray that God keeps her safe and happy in Heaven where she truly belongs to await the later arrival of her immediate and beloved family. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019