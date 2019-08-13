Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ermelinda Jaramillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ermelinda Jaramillo


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ermelinda Jaramillo Obituary
Ermelinda Jaramillo, age 65, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in Pecos, TX on Aug. 2, 1954 and is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gilbert Jaramillo; a son, Jason Jaramillo; a daughter, Jennifer Jaramillo; three brothers, Junior Hignjoz of California, Raul Hignojoz of Midland, and Martin Hignojoz of Odessa; two sisters, Nancy Ortega of Midland, and Rosa Navarette of Pecos, TX. She was a devout Catholic and a devoted wife and loving mother to her children. Ermelinda was a retired SISD employee who will be dearly missed by her family, fellow students, and teachers at Piner Middle School. Friends described her as a shining beacon whose sparkling and friendly personality glowed around due to her beautiful smile. We pray that God keeps her safe and happy in Heaven where she truly belongs to await the later arrival of her immediate and beloved family. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ermelinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.