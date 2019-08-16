Home

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
American Funeral Home
Colbert, TX
Ernest Lee Teague Jr. Obituary
Ernest Lee Teague Jr., 49, of Calera, Okla., died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at American Funeral Home in Colbert, Okla. Pastor Tyler McKinney will officiate.
He is survived by his children, Patricia McKinney of Achille, Okla., Jimmy McKinney (Lisa) of Calera, Okla., and Phillip McKinney (Melissa) of Bonham; sisters, Dana Stark of Caddo, Okla., and Stephanie Teague Bruno of Sherman; brother, Terry Bird (Lacy) of Albany, Okla., Grandfather, Truman Teague of Denison. and one granddaughter.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019
