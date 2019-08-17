Home

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
American Funeral Home
Colbert, TX
Ernest Lee Teague Jr.


1969 - 2019
Ernest Lee Teague Jr. Obituary
Ernest Lee Teague Jr., 49, of Calera, Okla., died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at American Funeral Home in Colbert, Okla. Pastor Tyler McKinney will officiate.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Teague and his fiance Angela Kiki of Booneville, MS; sisters, Dana Stark of Caddo, Okla., and Stephanie Teague Bruno of Sherman; brother, Terry Bird (Lacy) of Albany, Okla., grandfather, Truman Teague of Denison. granddaughter, McKenzi Teague of booneville, MS; After his mother's death, Ernie was raised by his aunt and uncle, J.R. and Mary McKinney. He is survived by their children, Patricia McKinney of Achille, OK, Jimmy McKinney and wife Lisa of Calera, OK, and Phillip McKinney and wife Melissa of Bonham, Texas; and many aunts, untles, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019
