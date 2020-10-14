Ernest "Ray" Reynolds, 90, of Houston, Texas, died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Ray was born in Bells, Texas to Rufus and Carrie (Ford) Reynolds on February 19, 1930.

Ray graduated from Bells High School and then served four years as Assistant Adjunct in the U.S. Army while stationed in Tokyo, Japan. Ray worked for the Texas Department of Safety for 30 years before retiring in 1981. Ray was a licensed unity teacher at the Unity Church of Houston where he taught adult classes and counseled church members.

Ray is survived by his Brother Earl who resides in Arlington Texas. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Haynie, Pauline Crist, Lucille Casteel, Faye Isenberg, and his brothers: Joseph, Leon, Paul and Rufus James "R.J.".

Ray loved life and preferred to look for the good in people and situations. He enjoyed teaching and helping people. Ray will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Galleria who cared for Ray and enjoyed his sunny disposition and sense of humor.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas

Pastor Neely Reynolds, Ray's Nephew will officiate. In leu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Worldwide Ministries, PO Box 610, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee. Isaiah 26:3

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store