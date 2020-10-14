1/1
ERNEST RAY REYNOLDS
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest "Ray" Reynolds, 90, of Houston, Texas, died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Ray was born in Bells, Texas to Rufus and Carrie (Ford) Reynolds on February 19, 1930.
Ray graduated from Bells High School and then served four years as Assistant Adjunct in the U.S. Army while stationed in Tokyo, Japan. Ray worked for the Texas Department of Safety for 30 years before retiring in 1981. Ray was a licensed unity teacher at the Unity Church of Houston where he taught adult classes and counseled church members.
Ray is survived by his Brother Earl who resides in Arlington Texas. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Haynie, Pauline Crist, Lucille Casteel, Faye Isenberg, and his brothers: Joseph, Leon, Paul and Rufus James "R.J.".
Ray loved life and preferred to look for the good in people and situations. He enjoyed teaching and helping people. Ray will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Galleria who cared for Ray and enjoyed his sunny disposition and sense of humor.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas
Pastor Neely Reynolds, Ray's Nephew will officiate. In leu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Worldwide Ministries, PO Box 610, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee. Isaiah 26:3

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Larry Little
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved