Ernest John Stevens, III, age 80, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence with his family near.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife; Ruth of Sherman, his children; Charlotte White of Dallas, Ernest John Stevens IV and wife Clare of Florida, Kevin John Stevens and wife Liz of Sherman, TX, his two brothers; Greg Stevens and wife Madge of North Carolina; David Stevens and wife Ceil of Pittsburg, his ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020