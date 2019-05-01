Essie Samantha Huneycutt, age 97, peacefully went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman, Texas, where she was cared for in her last days by Heart to Heart Hospice.

She was born to Milton and Gracie Metcalf in Fayetteville, TN. Essie married the love of her life in 1940. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she loved gardening, planting flowers, sewing and quilting. Essie will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a member of Solid Rock Holiness Church in Sanger.

Essie is survived by her sons, David Huneycutt and wife Kathleen of Collinsville, and Leon Huneycutt of Whitesboro; eight grand children, Brenda Gray and husband, Nathan of Sherman, Michelle Lunsford and husband, Eddie of Denton, Lisa Hall and husband Michael of Denison, Richard Huneycutt and wife, Dshawn of Gainesville, LaBreeska Davis and husband, Rodney of Gainesville, Rebecca Clover and husband, Ron of Marion, IL, Marti Cason and husband, Randy of Denton, and Adam Van Winkle and wife Connie of Cobden, IL.; nine great-grand children; three great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gooden Cecil Huneycutt and son Kenneth Huneycutt.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Davis, Aaron Davis, Conner Gray, Eddie Lunsford, Richard Huneycutt and Chad Huneycutt.

Family night will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the funeral home, officiated by her grandsons, Pastor Rodney Davis and Pastor Ron Clover. Interment will follow at Allison Cemetery in Gordonville, Texas.

