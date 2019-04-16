Estelle Clorine Scally, age 93, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Texoma Medical Center Denison

She was born on March 5, 1926 in Willis, Oklahoma the daughter of Jon and Oma Morgan Kirschner. After graduating High School, she married Lester Dale Scally on August 2, 1946 in Denison, Texas. She was a member of Loving Baptist Church where she played the piano for over 60 years. Estelle was an active member serving the Church and truly loved her church family.

Estelle is survived by her two sons, Randy Scally and wife Margaret of Sherman and Timothy Scally and wife Kris of Rhome; one daughter Brenda Preuninger and husband Delbert of Winfield, AL.; six grandchildren, Keith Scally of Mesquite, Paul Scally of Sherman,Stephen Preuninger of Winfield, AL., Denise Chambless of Crossville, AL., Lauren Scally of Denton, and Luke Scally of Denton; three great-grand children, Ethan Chamb-less, Isiac Chambless and Grey Preuninger; one brother Fred Kirschner of Ft Worth, and one sister Elsie Sikes of Denison. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Linda Scally, one brother, Ted Kirschner and three sisters, Evelyn Samuel, Elaine Lovell and Ethel Florisha.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman.

The arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

