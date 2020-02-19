Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Sadler Baptist Church
1945 - 2020
ESTELLE GRAHAM Obituary
WHITESBORO–Funeral services for Estelle Jean Graham will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 20 at the Sadler Baptist Church. Pastor Jerry Henry will officiate. Mrs. Graham, 74, passed away Sunday February 16 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Estelle was born October 17, 1945 in Gunter to the late William and Sarah (Kenyon) Rigsbay. She worked for twenty-three years as a CNA at the Renaissance Care Center in Gainesville and loved spending time with her grandchildren in her free time.
Estelle is survived by her husband Weldon Ray Graham of Whitesboro; three sons, Robert Ham and Kathy of Whitesboro, Don Ham and Holly Marsh of Whitesboro, and Ronnie Ham and Patsy of Marietta, OK; five grandchildren, Chisolm, Richard De'layne, Corey, Dustin, and Tayden; three sisters, Annie Garrett of Bonham, Gerri Monolo and Reno of St. Louis, MO, Ethel Woodson and Kenneth of Denison; two brothers, Albert Rigsbay of Sherman and Jackie Rigsbay of Sherman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and her first husband, Vernon Mangel.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
