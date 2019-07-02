|
Esther M. Phillips, 72, of Durant, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Durant.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo. Brother Mike Wingfield will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 Tuesday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her children, Becky Phillips of Durant, Brian Phillips of Durant, and James Phillips of Tulsa; siblings, Kay Chandler of Durant, Donnie Sewell of Boswell, and Frances Unbehandt of Athens, GA; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 2, 2019