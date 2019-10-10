Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebron Baptist Church
Eston Charles Eugene "Gene" Nelson


1935 - 2019
Eston Charles Eugene "Gene" Nelson Obituary
Eston Charles Eugene 'Gene' Nelson, age 83, died October 7, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Denison, Texas. Gene was born in Durbin, West Virginia on December 16, 1935 to Eston C.E. and Chloe Spencer Nelson. He entered the United States Air Force in August 1954, he served 22 years. His military service took him from Lackland Air Force Base to Puerto Rico, Ohio, Nebraska, Illinois, Alabama, and finally, Wiesbaden, Germany.
He came to Texas after retirement and met Jeanette Frosch. They married on July 21, 1980 in Rockwall County, Texas. They enjoyed 30 years of life together before her death on September 3, 2011.
Gene was a hard worker. He was an ardent Christian and member of Hebron Baptist Church. He loved his family and particularly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known for his 'card ministry', sending birthday, anniversary and sympathy cards to family, friends, and fellow church members.
Gene Nelson is survived by his sons, Billy Clyde Frosch and his wife Gail of Savoy, Texas, Randy Nelson and his wife Chongi of Omaha, Nebraska, and Michael Nelson of Terrell, Texas; daughters, Tina Bruecher of Fountain, Florida, Linda Nelson of
Greenville, Texas and Sherry Brewer and her husband Randall of Wills Point,Texas; sisters, Frances White of Middlefield, Ohio, and Sadie Brown of Marlington, West Virginia; along with 19 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; his parents Sonny and Chloe Nelson, son, Bobby Dean Frosch; and daughters, Theresa Frosch, Karen Young, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church. Interment will be in Hebron Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
