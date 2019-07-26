Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cottonwood Creek Church
Allen, TX
Estrella Tan Cook

Estrella Tan Cook Obituary
DENISON - Estrella Tan Cook, 64, of Denison, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen. Pastor Dennis George will officiate. Interment will be held in Cherry Mound Cemetery in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Cook of Denison; children, Gwendelyn Kenneally of Montana, Rick Cook of Montana, David Cook of Florida, Shane Cook of Montana, and Lisa Meeks of Missouri; siblings, Rito Batican, Mila Caballero, Salud Mathey, Tessie Del Mar, and Oti Daguplo; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at http://www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 26, 2019
