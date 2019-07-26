|
DENISON - Estrella Tan Cook, 64, of Denison, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen. Pastor Dennis George will officiate. Interment will be held in Cherry Mound Cemetery in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Cook of Denison; children, Gwendelyn Kenneally of Montana, Rick Cook of Montana, David Cook of Florida, Shane Cook of Montana, and Lisa Meeks of Missouri; siblings, Rito Batican, Mila Caballero, Salud Mathey, Tessie Del Mar, and Oti Daguplo; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 26, 2019