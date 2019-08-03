Home

Ethel Darlene Criswell


1957 - 2019
Ethel Darlene Criswell Obituary
Ethel Darlene Criswell, 61, of Gordonville, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Gainesville.
A memorial service was held Friday at 6 p.m. at New Beginnings Church in Whitesboro. Arrangements were under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Rodney Criswell (Melissa) of Gordonville, Robby Criswell (Sue) of Gordonville, and Ricky Criswell of Gordonville; sister, Pam Parker (Frank) of Gainesville; brothers, Mike Davis (Chris) of Whitesboro, and Ronnie Davis (Millie) of Gordonville; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019
