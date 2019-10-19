|
Ethel Mae Whitley Sells, age 86 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was a daughter of the late Harvey and Mary Lou Fletcher Whitley, born to them on December 24, 1932 in Denison, Texas. Ethel was a homemaker and greatly enjoyed sewing, baking, traveling, attending her home church, Tacoma Church of God, and spending time with her grandchildren. She united in marriage to A. Jay Sells and to this union, two children were born.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, A. Jay Sells; Son, William Andrew Sells; a brother; Charles Andrew Whitley and a sister; Martha Sue McQuirk.
Ethel is survived by her loving daughter, Waldene 'Dene' Sifford (Tony); her grandchildren, Shane Sifford (Melissa) and Brandy Bales (Ward); Three great-grandchildren, Daniel Sifford, Hannah Sifford and Emma Sifford; two brothers, Don Whitley and Tom Whitley; four sisters, Francille Ramsey, Betty Underwood, Patsy Morrison and Norma Grigsby.
She is also survived by a host of many relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Ethel Mae Whitley Sells will be conducted in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. with Bro. Bill Konstantopoulos officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 7 p.m.
A graveside and committal service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. All who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:35 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019