Services Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne 637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy Van Alstyne , TX 75495 (903) 482-5225 Resources More Obituaries for Eugene White Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene Clarence White

1944 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Eugene Clarence White was welcomed home to Heaven on July 4, 2019, at Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman.

Gene was born in Sherman, TX on Thursday, November 22, 1944, on Thanksgiving Day to parents Eugene Houston and Leah Tuley White. Known to many longtime friends and family as 'Sonny' he was raised in the Farmington Community Southwest of Howe.

Gene was a 1963 graduate of Howe High School and received an Associates Degree from Grayson County College. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Howe. Gene married the former Norma Jean Savage in Gunter, Texas on Saturday, April 6th, 1968. They were married 51 years at the time of his death.

Gene joined the U.S. Navy in 1966 and served a tour of duty in Vietnam with NSA Det Cat Lo with the Swift Boats PCF squadron Coastal Division 13. While serving in Vietnam he was awarded a Letter of Commendation and promoted to a second-class electrician in 1967. After serving a tour of duty in Vietnam he was stationed aboard the minesweeper USS Observer MSO 461 from 1968-1970 as second class electrician in Charleston, SC. He was also awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. His last duty station was the US Naval Base at Corpus Christi, TX in 1970 and after that served 2 years in the Naval Reserves. He was honorably discharged on March 13, 1972. He became 100% disabled from exposure to Agent Orange while serving his country in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the Organization.

He was employed by Texas Instruments first in Dallas and then in Sherman, as a Process Engineering Technician for 32 and a half years and then MEMC for 2 years before retiring in 1998.

Gene was a natural born mechanic and enjoyed working on his own cars, building his own engines for his 1969 GMC Pickup. Failing health prevented him from building the last engine to be installed in his truck. That engine was built and installed by good friend Kenny Ferguson who preceded him in death. He and his brother-in-law James Savage built and raced their own race cars in the early 1970s. He also loved helping his son Todd build Pinewood Derby cars during Todd's years in Scouts. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and enjoyed going to races at TMS for a number of years.

He instilled honesty, integrity, and a strong work ethic in his children that they have passed down to their children. He always supported his children's activities in school, whether it be sports, scouts, or going to Camp Fire girls box lunch dinner with Tisha.

He is survived by his wife Norma of the home, children, daughter Tisha Jean Taylor, and husband Brian of Van Alstyne, Texas, son and daughter-in-law Todd Houston White and wife Tina of Asheville, NC, precious grandchildren Madison, Jacob, Hannah, Molly, and Jack and great-granddaughter Carly. He is also survived by a special nephew and niece Vince Hash and Salina Byrd, brother-in-law and wife James and Debbie Savage, along with many friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister and brother-in-law, Dixie Jo and John Hash; and first wife, Linda Kay Smith White.

Services for Gene will be held Tuesday, July 9th, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Howe with burial to follow at Hall Cemetery near Howe with military honors. Family night will be held Monday, July 8th from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Howe.

Pallbearers will be Harvey Purdom, Ronnie Lankford, Damon Salmon, Vince Hash, Tom Byrd, Craig Byrd, Travis Byrd, and Harold Finney.

Donations may be made in Gene's memory to , Home Hospice of Grayson County or First Baptist Church, Howe, Texas. The family would like to thank the staff of Texoma Healthcare Center, in Sherman, and Home Hospice of Grayson County for the care given to Gene in the final weeks of his life.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX. 75495. 903-482-5225.

You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 9, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.