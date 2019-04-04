Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Lee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene Lee

1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Eugene Lee, age 68, of Trenton, TX passed away at his residence on March 26, 2019. His loving family was with him. He was born on November 2, 1950 in Newark, NJ to Daniel Scott & Lillie Ruth Lee. He worked for a janitorial service. He will be greatly missed by all his loved ones and friends.

He is survived by his children; Trevion Lee of Whitewright, TX and Nevaeh Lee of Whitewright, TX, his brothers & sisters; Harvey Lee of Las Vegas, Nadine Scott of Whitewright, TX, Beverly Scott of Whitewright & Joyce Smith, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will announce a service at a later date.

