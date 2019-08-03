Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Eugene Melvin "Gene" Thomas Obituary
Eugene 'Gene' Melvin Thomas, of Durant, died Wednesday, August 1, 2019 at his residence in Durant.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Darnt. Brother Roger Spears will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home.
He is survived by his daughters, Gena Dunfee of Mead, and Angie Stephens of Duarnt; brother, Leroy M. Thomas of Durant; half-brother, Warren Thomas of Coon Rapids, MN; half-sister, Mary Thomas of Minneapolis, MN; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019
