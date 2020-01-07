Home

EUGENIA MARIE CHAMPAGNE

EUGENIA MARIE CHAMPAGNE Obituary
Eugenia (Gina) Marie Bertirotti Champagne went home to be with her Lord Friday, January 3, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters Gina Ann Champagne of Denison, Texas and Dino Marie Champagne of Torrance, California, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters Elaine Fadich and Adele Kennedy. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020
