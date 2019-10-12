|
|
Funeral services for Eva Bell Lacy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday October 14 at Fairview Baptist Church. Rev. Wendell Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery with Paul Bailey, Harry Hudgins, Pete Hudgins,
Doug Pirkle, Shawn Sutton, Steve Fulton, Justin Lacy, Walter Wright, and Tuff Dowlen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Basset, Johnny McCullough, Marty Jones, Phillip Wildman, OH Hubbard, Morris Royal, Al Piland, Bob Carlisle, Rad Richardson, and Walter Brown. Mrs. Lacy, 93, passed away Thursday October
10 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center.
Eva was born June 26, 1926 in Sherman, Texas to the late Jake and Ila Mae (Knight) McDonald. She and Malcolm 'Mutt' Lacy were married on January 15, 1944 in Sherman and had been married 62 years when he passed in 2006. Mrs. Lacy worked for Sherman Packing and Anderson Packing for 40 years. She was a member of the Texoma Quarter Horse Association, 4H Wranglers, Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show, and Fairview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lacy is survived by one daughter, Sammie Glenn of Denison; two sons, Malcolm Lacy and wife Colleen of Sherman and Robert Lacy and wife Penny of Sherman; eight grandchildren, Glenna Wright, Walter Wright, Leann Powell, Justin Lacy, Jennifer Lacy, Matt Sperry, Mindy Powell, and Lindsey Gage; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by
her parents, husband, daughter, Linda Sperry and son-in-law, Donald Glenn.
The family will receive friends from 5:30to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Waldo Funeral Home.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019