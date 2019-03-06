|
Evaristo Bee Gonzales, age 71, of Gainesville, died Thursday, Feb ruary 28, 2019 at Medical City Hospital, Denton.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
He is survived by his children Noel Gonzales, Little Bee Gonzales, Elena Branch & Cervando, Diana Branch, all of Gainesville, Amanda Gonzales of Springfield, Colorado; sisters Yolanda (Herman) Rocha of Gainesville, Janie (Mike) Estrada of Whitesboro, Minnie DeLeon of Denton, Marcie Gonzales, Mary Gonzales, Teresa Gonzales, Josie (Arcenio) Gonzalez all of Gainesville; brothers Celso (Lillye) Gonzales of Calera, Okla, Ben (Melinda) Gonzales, Jesse (Kim) Gonzales, Alex (Claista) Gonzales, and John Gonzales all of Gainesville, Joe Gonzales of Ft Worth; numerous grandchildren and great-grand children.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
