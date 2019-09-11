Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Garden of Memory Pavilion
Colbert, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN ATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN ATKINS


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN ATKINS Obituary
Evelyn LaVerne Gage Atkins, age 86, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Park in Plano, Plano, TX. LaVerne was born on December 28, 1932 in Coleman, OK.
She is survived by her son; Dennis Atkins & Michelle of Coppell, TX, her daughter; Paula Cook & J.D. of Colbert, OK, her brothers; Doyle Gage & Mary of Colbert, OK, Malcolm Gage & Donna of Colbert, OK, her sister; Barbara Weger & Wayne of Colbert, OK, three grandchildren; Jeff Stanglin, Tayler Atkins, Haley Grona, three great-grandchildren; Briggs Grona, Tyson and Ramona.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at the Garden of Memory Pavilion , Colbert, OK. Officiating will be Brother Richard Gage. Family & friends visitation will be held on Tuesday night, September 10, 6 pm - 8 pm at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now