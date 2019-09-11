|
Evelyn LaVerne Gage Atkins, age 86, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Park in Plano, Plano, TX. LaVerne was born on December 28, 1932 in Coleman, OK.
She is survived by her son; Dennis Atkins & Michelle of Coppell, TX, her daughter; Paula Cook & J.D. of Colbert, OK, her brothers; Doyle Gage & Mary of Colbert, OK, Malcolm Gage & Donna of Colbert, OK, her sister; Barbara Weger & Wayne of Colbert, OK, three grandchildren; Jeff Stanglin, Tayler Atkins, Haley Grona, three great-grandchildren; Briggs Grona, Tyson and Ramona.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at the Garden of Memory Pavilion , Colbert, OK. Officiating will be Brother Richard Gage. Family & friends visitation will be held on Tuesday night, September 10, 6 pm - 8 pm at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019