WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
EVELYN ROGERS


1922 - 2020
EVELYN ROGERS Obituary
SHERMAN–A visitation for Evelyn Reynolds Rogers will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, May 30 at Waldo Funeral Home. Mrs. Rogers passed away at the age of 97 from natural causes on May 24, 2020.
Evelyn was born to John Bolivia Reynolds and Mattie Elizabeth Blackmon on September 18, 1922 in Winnsboro, Texas.
Foremost, Evelyn was a nurse, graduating from St. Paul's School of Nursing in 1950. She worked in hospitals and nursing homes in Florida and Texas for over forty years.
She and her husband Stephen Rogers were married in New Orleans on March 5th, 1952. Initially living in Florida, they moved back to Dallas in the summer of 1962 and immediately settled in Sherman where they raised their family.
She is predeceased by her parents; first husband, John Green; son, John Blakely Green; second husband, Stephen Rogers; three full brothers; and thirteen half brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Van Nurden; son-in-law, Gregory Van Nurden; son, Stephen Rogers; grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
During her long life, Evelyn touched the lives of many people, both personally and professionally. Often, she provided food, money, and even shelter in her home to those in need, always serving others and God, striving to live her Christian Faith.
Evelyn was a devoted mother and wife who will be greatly missed. We love you Mom.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 27, 2020
