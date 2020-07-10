1/
EVERETT MOSLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVERETT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett Loyd Mosley, age 89 of Telephone, Texas died on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Sherman, Texas
He is survived by his son, Loyd Mosley and wife, Vicki Anderson Mosley; grandson, Brett Mosley; one granddaughter, and one great grandson. He is also survived by brothers Atlee Mosley and Mike Mosley and sisters Venita Rusher, Mary Lackey and Judy Passmore and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Duplex Cemetery, Telephone, TX with Interment to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved