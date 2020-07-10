EVERETT MOSLEY

Everett Loyd Mosley, age 89 of Telephone, Texas died on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Sherman, Texas

He is survived by his son, Loyd Mosley and wife, Vicki Anderson Mosley; grandson, Brett Mosley; one granddaughter, and one great grandson. He is also survived by brothers Atlee Mosley and Mike Mosley and sisters Venita Rusher, Mary Lackey and Judy Passmore and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Duplex Cemetery, Telephone, TX with Interment to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison TX.

