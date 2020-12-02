1/
EVERETTE BROWN
BONHAM–A graveside Celebration of life for Mr. Everette Layton Brown, age 93, of Dodd City, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. TX. Renee Hoke, associate pastor of United Christian Church, Ft. Worth, Texas will officiate. Mr. Brown passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Community Living Center in Bonham, TX where he resided.
Everette Layton Brown was born on August 3, 1927 in Dodd City, TX to David Lee and Mary E. (Jones) Brown.
He is survived by daughters Sharon Turner (Dave), Shirley Craft (Kennard Hill) and son Richard L. Brown (Michelle), two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, in addition to several nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made in his name to your favorite charity, or to any organization that supports our veterans.
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
