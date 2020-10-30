Farron Cole Whitefield, age 61, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center due to complications of Covid.

He is survived by his family, wife of 28 years, Franky Whitefield of Denison, TX, daughter Shea Melton of Bells, TX; son, Scott Whitefield of Sherman, TX; daughter Kristy Rankin of McKinney, TX; and daughter Farron Nicole Whitefield of McKinney, TX. eight grandchildren, his mother Edith(Andrews) Grant of Wardville, OK; brothers John Whitefield of Hendersonville, TN; Chuck Enloe of Lexington, OK; Edwin Whitefield of San Francisco, CA and Robert Whitefield of Weatherford, OK; countless aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Please come join us for his come and go, celebration of Life and share your stories with us,at Fisher Funeral home, Monday November 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers you can also make donations to the Franky Whitefield's Benefit at any First United Bank.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

