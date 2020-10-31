Farron Cole Whitefield passed away peacefully in the arms of the Lord surrounded by his wife and children, October 22, 2020 due to complications of Covid.
The son of Edith and Paul Grant born January 24, 1959 in Torrance California. He moved to Maud, OK in 1972, where he graduated from high school in 1977.
He attended Seminole Junior College at the age of 19 where he began his career in the car business as an automotive mechanic at a local Chevrolet dealership in Seminole, OK.
He was married to his first love and high school sweetheart. The mother of his twins, Phyllis Parsons Whitefield of Earlsboro, OK from 1979 to 1989.
He established his business, Farron's Auto Sales in 1982, selling and fixing cars in his yard or shop at home. As he paved his way to success through buying, selling and trading cars, it led him to Texas. There he met his soul mate, the "love of his life", Franky in Fort Worth. They were married in 1991 and moved to Denison,TX to raise a family. They owned Farron's Auto Sales on Austin Avenue in Denison that they built from the ground up in 1996 til he closed it in 2001.
He sold cars in the Denison, Sherman and surrounding area for nearly 30 years. That's what he knew and loved. He always helped others anyway he could. He was that ONE honest car salesman that went above and beyond for his customers and anyone. He amazed so many people with his knowledge and ingenuity to fix anything.
He was known for his impeccable work ethic that he instilled in his children daily and everyone that he worked with or that worked for him. He was fearless and absolutely nothing was impossible. If someone said it couldn't be done, he would prove it could.
He always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. Anyone that knew him knew what he stood for. He leaned on his faith and love for the Lord to carry him through rough times.
He was a pillar of a man, son, brother, husband, father and grandfather . He was quite the risk taker, loved daring adventures, snow skiing, being on water, sports of any kind. He was very competitive, and could two-step like nobody's business. He enjoyed and embraced time with friends and family.
Nothing was more important to him than his family, which he loved deeply.
He is preceded in death by father Paul Grant of Wardville, OK., grandparents, Mary and William S. Andrews of Maud OK, sister Karen "Lenea" Roberson and brother Devry Whitefield.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Franky Whitefield of Denison, TX, daughter Shea and husband Justin Melton of Bells, TX; son, Scott Whitefield of Sherman, TX; daughter Kristy and husband Cory Rankin of McKinney, TX; daughter Farron Nicole Whitefield of McKinney, TX.
He was cherished and loved by 8 grandchildren, granddaughters Madison and Mackenzie (twins), Olivia Melton of Bells TX; granddaughters Brielle and Kesslyn (twins), grandson Easton Whitefield of Yukon, OK; grandson Gryffin and granddaughter Ada Rankin of McKinney, TX and grandpup Ravioli Dave.
Also survived by his mother Edith(Andrews) Grant of Wardville, OK; brothers John Whitefield of Hendersonville, TN; Chuck Enloe of Lexington, OK; Edwin Whitefield of San Francisco, CA and Robert Whitefield of Weatherford, OK; their wives and children.
Countless aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Please come join us for his come and go, celebration of Life and share your stories with us,at Fisher Funeral home, Monday November 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers you can also make donations to the Franky Whitefield's Benefit at any First United Bank.
Condolences may be registered online at www,fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.