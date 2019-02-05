Resources More Obituaries for Fay Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fay (Singleton) Anderson

Obituary Flowers Graveside services for Fay Anderson, age 87 of Randolph, TX will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Randolph-Lindsey in Randolph, TX, under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Nathan Clinkscales. Fay passed away on February 2, 2019 at her home in Randolph. She was born November 11, 1931 in Soper, Oklahoma to Morris Singleton & Beulah Inez McGee Singleton.



Fay enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading and always loved working in her flower beds. She was a graduate of Soper High School and later attended the University of Texas at Arlington. She married Edward Marshall Anderson in November of 1953. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Trenton.



Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Marshall Anderson on May 10, 1985; parents, Morris Singleton & Beulah Inez Singleton; Brothers, Bill Lester; James Singleton.



Surviving are her son, Shawn Anderson of Bonham; sister, Betty Singleton; Sister-in-law: Leanne Singleton and niece April Singleton and nephew David Singleton

Sister-in-law: Vernell Lester

Nephews: Don Lester and wife Sharon and Terry Lester

Extended family and a host of friends



Honorary Pallbearers will be Jackie Mullenix, James Kincade, Lynn Kincade, Garry Anderson, Duaine Kincade, Steve Kidwell, David Singleton, Jeffrey Mullenix, and David Hembree.



The family will receive friends at 1 hour prior to the graveside on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Randolph-Lindsey Cemetery in Randolph, Texas.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Baptist Men's Association Disasters Relief https://tbmtx.org Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019