FEDERICO GUEDEA

Mr. Federico Valles Guedea died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.

Mr. Guedea is survived by his family, sister-in-law, Iris Guedea of Sherman, TX; stepdaughter, Sherry Pierce, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at DFW National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

