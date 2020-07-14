FEDERICO GUEDEA

Mr. Federico Valles Guedea died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Wilson N Jones Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Guedea is survived by his family, sister-in-law, Iris Guedea of Sherman, TX; stepdaughter, Sherry Pierce, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at DFW National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 14, 2020.