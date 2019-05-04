Felton Smith, III of Denison passed away after a lengthy illness in Texoma Medical Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Felton was born in Big Spring, Texas on August 13, 1942, the son of L.F. (Smitty) and Helen Axtens Smith. He graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas and worked for Commercial Refrigeration Co. before going into the U.S. Army. After serving his country as a sergeant, he married Helen Lewis in 1969. He and Helen moved to Denison in 1979 where he became known as a friend and trusted appliance repairman for Sears for over thirty years.

Felton was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; sister, Linda Mires; parents; stepson, Roger Sparks and his wife, Sharon.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Smith and his wife, Melinda; stepson, Wayne Sparks and Wayne's children, Josh and Makayla; Roger's stepdaughter, Shawnda Aust; nieces and nephews; and his companion, Renee Vrana.

According to his wishes, he was cremated and no services are planned.

Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 4, 2019