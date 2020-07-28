1/1
FERN B. MORRIS
Fern B. Morris, 91, of Sherman passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Legacy Assisted Living in Denison.
Fern was born March 4, 1929 to Glen Alan Brasington and Hazel Bell (Rawson) Brasington in Live Oak, Florida. She graduated from Pavo High School in Pavo, Georgia in 1947. She also attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma and graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology in 1982.
On August 1, 1953, Fern married William "Bill" Leonard Morris in Pavo, Georgia. During his military service, they lived in Colorado, Michigan, Japan, California, Germany, and in 1968, the family moved to Perrin Air Force Base in Sherman, TX. Mrs. Morris was a volunteer at many military and civilian hospitals, and was a Sunday School Superintendent during their military years. In Sherman, she worked for Wilson N. Jones Hospital in the Medical Transcription department and for Dr. T.C. Lewis. After her retirement, Fern's favorite hobbies were gardening and hand quilting, and was active in the hand quilting group at Friendship United Methodist Church. However, her favorite pastime was babysitting her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and 3 brothers: Wade Brasington, Frank Brasington, and Jim Brasington.
Fern is survived by her son: William "Billy" Joseph Morris and wife Kim of Sherman; daughter: Lenora Fay (Morris) Garrison and husband Danny of Whitesboro; sisters: Fay Brasington (Fern's twin) of Thomasville, Georgia and Gene McCloud of Ocala, Florida; brothers: Dick Brasington of Ocala, Florida and Joe Brasington of St. Cloud, Florida; 3 grandchildren: Amanda Hines of Dallas, Brianna Hines of Sherman, and Johnathan Morris of Clermont, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be: Billy Morris, Johnathan Morris,Danny Garrison, Bill Hines, Johnny Bailey, and Tom Fair. Honorary pallbearers will be: long time friend, Elaine Olson and fellow quilter, Doris Sims.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman from 10 AM until 11 AM and memorial service to follow immediately, with Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman..
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Meals On Wheels at 1500 N Broughton in Sherman, or to the North Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/dallasnetexas
[]

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
