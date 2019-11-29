|
|
Funeral services for Fern Johnson will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30 at Waldo Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Akers Cemetery.
Fern L. Smith Johnson of Howe, TX, passed on to be with her Lord Jesus, Christ, on November 26, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband Phillip Johnson; her mother Dell Roan Smith, her daddy Owen W. Smith and her uncle Glenn Amos Roan; also her brother and sister-in-law Dwight and Margie Smith; and her niece Margo Smith all of the Sherman, Tom Bean, Howe area. She was just a month past her 95th birthday.
Fern is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Michael C. Thornton; her granddaughter, Jennifer D. Thornton; her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Justin G. and Heather A. Thornton ; and her two beautiful great-granddaughters, Katrina Adelle Thornton and Allyssa Rose Thornton.
Fern is also survived by her niece, Sherilynn Smith and her husband Reginald B. Smith; and their wonderful children and families; and likewise, by Margo's wonderful children and families. She is urvived by niece, Roxanne Smith.
Fern taught school for 17 years, primarily in Arizona. She earned her BA and MS degrees in Biology and held a teaching fellowship while working on her doctorate finishing all but dissertation at Texas A and M, Commerce, TX. Fern also attended Abilene Christian, Austen College, North Texas State, and some others. Basically, any time she could take courses on her degrees, she would.
Fern had two still born daughters in 1952 and in 1960, respectively. She had Rh Neg blood while Phillip had Rh Pos blood. Her body rejected the babies in utero. She often spoke of how fortunate mothers are now because of the development of RhoGAM some years after it would have done her any good. This is one reason she chose to study biology in college.
In addition to teaching, Fern waited tables, did secretarial work, was a fulltime homemaker, farmed and raised cattle. She was a hard worker; no job was below her or above her. If something needed doing, you rolled up your sleeves and got at it.
Fern loved God the Father, Jesus His Son, and the Comforter, the Holy Spirit. Believer baptized at the age of 8, she lived her life happy and secure in His love, obeying His commandments to the very best of her abilities.
Fern Johnson was the best mother any girl could ever want. I was very very fortunate to have had her as mine.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019