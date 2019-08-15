|
Fernando 'Roberto' Raymundo, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at North Park Nursing Facility in McKinney.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at American Funeral Service in Denison. Reverend Armondo Raymundo will officiate. Burial will be at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro. A family visiation will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his son, Juan Mario Raymundo of Mexico; sisters, Kelly Ray of San Gabriel, CA, Trinidad Arrizon of Downy, CA, Mariana Raymundo of Aguascalientes, Alicia Raymundo Lopez of Aguascalientes, Mexico, Rebecca Raymundo of Aguascalientes, Evelia Raymundo of Aguascalienetes, and Flora Raymundo of Mexico City; brothers, Emigdio Raymundo of Melissa, and Juan Martin Ramundo of Aguascalientes.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019