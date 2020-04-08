Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
FERRIL DEAN HURST


1946 - 2020
FERRIL DEAN HURST Obituary
HOWE–Ferril Dean Hurst, age 73, of Howe, TX; who passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020. Dean was born July 27, 1946 in McKinney, TX; to Weldon A. and Dorothy Jones Hurst.
Dean graduated from McKinney High School. He retired after 30 years working with Burlington Northern Railroad. After his retirement Dean's hobbies were garage sales, collecting tools and buying cars so he could work on them.
He is survived by 2 Sons; David and Greg Hurst, 1, Daughter; Cindy Hurst, 5, Grandchildren, 1, Great-Grandchild and 1, Sister; Sharon Cupit. Dean is preceded in death by his parents Weldon and Dorothy Hurst, Brother; Vernon Hurst and Sister; Imogene Biffel.
A graveside service will be held private for family only with Rev. Mark Fletcher, officiating. Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
