Flora Dell Rose, 83, passed away Sunday, June 2, at her home in Denison. Mrs. Rose was born in Denison on December 15, 1935, to the late John A and Ola Dell (Smith) Bowers. She attended school in Whitesboro.

Flora is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, Richard Rose of Denison. She is also survived by daughters Deborah Hicks (husband Kim) of Denison, Pam Bates of Denison, Shanna Dixon of Yukon, Okla, Susan Moeller of Choctaw, Okla; son, Sterling Moeller II of Fallon, NV; grandchildren Preston Hicks, Julia Hicks, Mary Callahan (husband Billy), Michael Coniglio, Berlynn Yates, Sarah Martin (husband Brian), Andrea Rothstadt (husband Dan), Christen Prochaska (husband Brett) and Justin Moeller; great-grandchildren Ryan Stone, Orran Prochaska, Willow Prochaska and Hayden Moeller; sisters, Shirley Bean of Azle and Sue Campbell (husband David) of Savoy; brothers, John Bowers of Denison and Dan Bowers of Denison. Many nieces, nephews and friends are included in her loving family.

Flora was an amazing woman, mother and wife. She was an excellent cook, an accomplished crafter and an avid bird lover. She spent countless hours making specialty cakes, sewing clothes for her family which often included matching outfits for her daughter's dolls, fishing with her son, decorating and maintaining her home, and oil painting. At one time, she co-owned a craft store in Denison. While living in Colorado Springs, she managed an apartment complex and was praised for her efforts working with the Red Cross to safely relocate residents during a water-main break. Prior to retiring, Flora owned the Pacific Shopping Service in Washington State, providing secret shopping services of rental properties from Washington to Portland, Oregon. In her retirement, she loved to watch birds at the feeder outside her living room, watch golf, Gunsmoke reruns, and eat hamburgers.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.