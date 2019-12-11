|
Florence B. Blais, age 69, of Bellaire, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Clyde Cosper, TSVH, Bonham, TX.
She was born on July 12, 1950 in Charleston, SC to John Rutledge Smith & Helen Hall McDonald McLaren. She served her country in the United States Air Force.
She is survived by her daughter; Carrie Goodwin of Bellaire, TX.
No Services were held.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019