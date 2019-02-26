Resources More Obituaries for Florence Vance Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Florence S. Vance

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Flo Vance, of Whitewrite, Texas died in the early morning of February 20. 2019 in her home. She was born August 23, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, the youngest of seven children. She was a first generation American, her parents, Helen and Louis Vance having emigrated from Hungary and Romania. Flo was exposed to the Christian faith at an early age by Christian missionaries who came to her home to teach the Bible to her mother. She became a Christian at the age of 10, a decision that brought her great joy for the rest of her life, as she served the Lord and served others in so many ways.

While working in Chicago, Flo attended Moody Bible Institute. Continuing to work her way through school, she obtained a Diploma in Missions/Bible from Detroit Bible Association. She studied two years in Brussels, Belgium, receiving a Certificate of Administrationfrom L'Ecole d'Adminstration in preparation for going to Africa as a missionary. Later Flo earned a Bachelor of Religious Education from Tyndale Bible College and a Master in Education from Eastern Michigan Univerity. She also studied French Literature for several summers in Grenoble, France.

In her twenties Flo was commissioned as a missionary with the African Inland Mission, spending two years studying in Brussels and four years in the Republic of Congo. She built and administered the first girls' school in that area. She faced many hardships and dangers, and finally had to leave because of the rebellion.

Returning to Michigan and completing her degree, she taught French and Comparative Religions at Andover High School for 20 years. During the summers she continued her mission work, including trips to Alaska with Arctic Missions, and to Columbia with Wycliffe Bible Translators. She was very active in her church, Ward United Presbyterian, and work ed in the beginning years of the Billy Graham crusades as a counselor and choir member.

Flo took early retirement in 1987, and moved to a small farm near Whitewright, Texas, where she relished her new life of raising cattle and chickens and growing a large garden. She soon was trained and volunteered as a senior advocate, helping seniors understand and manage their medical records. She became a member of the Wilson N. Jones auxiliary, serving one term as president. She was called back to teaching French and GED classses at Sherman High School for seven years before retiring again.

As a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Sherman she established a Bible-based Sunday School class and organized a mission board, which facilitated both local and world-wide missions, including a trip to Kenya, Africa. She was active in the Emmaus Community and sponsored multiple persons in that program to strengthen their spiritual growth.

More recently, she served as the Finance Officer for the construction of the new Crossroads Presbyterian Church building in Blue Ridge. With support from her church and several other area churches, along with help from Allen Community Outreach, she founded the Four Corners Food Pantry, serving the needy in Collin, Fannin, Grayson and Hunt Counties. For over 20 years Flo maintained a small home on her property called 'The Haven', which was offered free of charge for missionaries and other servants in need of a place to rest, restore and draw closer to God.

Flo was known for her grit and determination, and believed that every Christian should be ready at a moment's notice to preach (if only to give testimony), to pray, or to die. She said that if you can't do any of these things, you need to find out why. She said that when things get hard, remember, "You are in His grip! You don't have to hang on to Him; He already has you in the palm of His hand." Her 'life verse' was Psalm 27:4 "One thing I have desired of the Lord and that I will seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord and to seek Him in His temple." Today that desire has been fulfilled.

Flo is survived by her sister, Grace Szparaga and husband Ed of Michigan; her brother Joseph Vance of Whitewright; numerous neices and nephews; and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Sophie Papp, Mary O'Brien, Ann McAlister, and Vickie Martin.

A Celebration of Life service will be at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 15859 Hwy 160 (south of Whitewright) at 2 p.m. Sunday March 3rd. Pastor Dr. Scott Leslie, will officiate, with the help of several of Flo's friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Home Hospice of Grayson County, 505 W. Center Street, Sherman, TX 75090. Flo wishes to thank them for the loving care given by staff and nurses, especially nurse Betty Bea Whitford. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.