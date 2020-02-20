|
Floyd Chandler Burnett, 73, of Whitesboro, Texas was called home to Heaven on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Chandler was born November 1, 1946 in Gilmer, Texas to Floyd Chandler and Ruth (Cain) Burnett Sr. He married his wife Janet Jennings in Garland, Texas on April 3, 1971 and that began a whirlwind 49-year love affair. He was a teacher, coach and principal for 13 years, serving at Dallas Hillcrest, Sulphur Springs and for Whitesboro ISD from 1979 to 1984. Chandler was the owner and operator of State Farm Insurance in Whitesboro for 26 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Whitesboro, a member of the Kiwanis Club and a 32nd Mason with Whitesboro Lodge #263. He enjoyed reading and was an avid football fan. He loved being a part of the Whitesboro football teams chain gang. He loved hanging out with his grandchildren and loved teaching them about farm life. Chandler loved people, he loved Whitesboro and he loved being around others and telling jokes, he was a one of a kind man, one that always had a smile on his face and a story to share with you.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Burnett of Whitesboro; son, Brian Burnett and wife, Jennifer of League City, Texas; Jason Burnett and wife, Leah of Blooming Grove, Texas; daughter, Sarah Watson and husband, Eric of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Abby, Kate and Brady Burnett, two brothers-in-law, Howard Jennings, and Glenn Jennings, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Robert Jennings, Stephen Jennings, Don Cowman, Greg Jennings, Kirk Burnett and Eric Burnett.
Chandler was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Ruth Burnett, sister, Barbara Jane Burnett, brother, Lyle Burnett and brother, Quentin Burnett.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First United Methodist Church Attn: True Grit Men's Bible Class 122 South Union Street Whitesboro, Texas 76273.
Funeral Services honoring Chandler will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Adam Spore. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. A time of visitation will be held for friends and family from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020