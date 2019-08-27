Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel
Denison, TX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel
Denison, TX
Floyd Edward "Ski" Kucinski


1936 - 2019
Floyd Edward "Ski" Kucinski Obituary
Floyd Edward 'Ski' Kucinski, 82, formerly of Denison, died Friday, August 23, 2019 in Round Rock, TX.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison.. Deacon Gary Vogel will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakridge Cemetery with full Military Honors. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his former wife, Kathy Johnson; children, Albert Kucinski, Cynthia Kucinski, Alice Kucinski, David Kucinski; step-children, Lisa Wood, Richard Wood, Alice Wood, Dorothy Wood; two grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
