Floyd Edward 'Ski' Kucinski, 82, formerly of Denison, died Friday, August 23, 2019 in Round Rock, TX.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison.. Deacon Gary Vogel will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakridge Cemetery with full Military Honors. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his former wife, Kathy Johnson; children, Albert Kucinski, Cynthia Kucinski, Alice Kucinski, David Kucinski; step-children, Lisa Wood, Richard Wood, Alice Wood, Dorothy Wood; two grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019