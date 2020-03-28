Home

FLOYD "NUB" YOUNG

FLOYD "NUB" YOUNG Obituary
VAN ALSTYNE–Floyd "Nub" Young, 94, passed away on March 26, 2020 in Bonham, Texas.
Floyd is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held private for family only with Dr. Doug Deuel Officiating. The family has requested for the funeral services to be recorded and will be posted the following day on Floyds obituary wall for family and friends to view.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the First Christian Church of Van Alstyne, TX, or another church of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020
