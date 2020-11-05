1/
FONDA JEAN BURGESS
Fonda Jean Burgess, age 71, of Garland, TX, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. Fonda was born on March 10, 1949 in Amarillo, TX to Elmer Smithson & Cora Alexander Smithson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband; Michael Burgess of Garland, TX, her children; Jeffrey Burgess & April of Pueblo West, CO, Jeremy Burgess & Ariane of Van Couver, WA, Jeana Fletcher of Denison, TX, her sister; Joyce Dyer & Sam of Coursegold, CA, her eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
The family will announce a date for a service.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
