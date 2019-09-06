|
Forrest Wade Thomas, 50, of Denison, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, TX. Mr.Thomas was cremated according to his wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Thomas of Denison; son, Cameron Thomas of Corsicana, TX; parents, Bennie and Deanna Thomas of Poducah, TX; sister, Traci Hawkins of Floresville, TX; and brother, Russell Thomas of Odell, TX.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019