Foy Jean Crookham October 26, 1950 - May 18, 2019.

Foy Jean Crookham, age 68, of Sherman, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born October 26, 1950 in Sherman, the oldest child of Ota Foy and Patsy Jean Ireland-Crookham. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by siblings, Charlotte Ann, David Lee, James farley, and Patricia Colleen. Foy Jean grew up in Southmayd on the family ranch, graduating from S and S High School, and Austin College. In July 1962, eleven year old Foy Jean on he Morgan mare, Queenette, both with no previous experience, won the 50 mile Oklahoma Trail Rides Assoc Sportsmanship trophy. A 4-H Club member in her youth, Foy Jean was chosen by the International 4-H Youth Exchange in 1976 to travel to India and experience life with Indian families.

Foy Jean lived in Sherman, devoted to immediate family and multiple pets; working for her dad's business, providing elder care for her grandparents, John and Charlottia Sweeney-Ireland; and also her great-uncle, Frank Ireland. She attended Friendship Methodist Church in her youth, and Church of the Resurrection in her later years. She was always a lady, quiet, polite, and personable. Her family will receive friends at a memorial service, located at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Cremation arranged by Waldo Funeral Home. Memorial Donations may be made to a cancer organization, hospice, or pet .

