Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Foy Crookham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Foy Jean Crookham


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Foy Jean Crookham Obituary
Foy Jean Crookham October 26, 1950 - May 18, 2019.
Foy Jean Crookham, age 68, of Sherman, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born October 26, 1950 in Sherman, the oldest child of Ota Foy and Patsy Jean Ireland-Crookham. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by siblings, Charlotte Ann, David Lee, James farley, and Patricia Colleen. Foy Jean grew up in Southmayd on the family ranch, graduating from S and S High School, and Austin College. In July 1962, eleven year old Foy Jean on he Morgan mare, Queenette, both with no previous experience, won the 50 mile Oklahoma Trail Rides Assoc Sportsmanship trophy. A 4-H Club member in her youth, Foy Jean was chosen by the International 4-H Youth Exchange in 1976 to travel to India and experience life with Indian families.
Foy Jean lived in Sherman, devoted to immediate family and multiple pets; working for her dad's business, providing elder care for her grandparents, John and Charlottia Sweeney-Ireland; and also her great-uncle, Frank Ireland. She attended Friendship Methodist Church in her youth, and Church of the Resurrection in her later years. She was always a lady, quiet, polite, and personable. Her family will receive friends at a memorial service, located at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Cremation arranged by Waldo Funeral Home. Memorial Donations may be made to a cancer organization, hospice, or pet .
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now