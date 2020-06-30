Frances Ann Morgan, age 77, of Denton, TX, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence. Her loving family was by her side.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Sherie Martinson & husband Tom, Kelly Morgan & wife Carrie, Jerry Dale Stevens & wife Cathy, Michael Roy Larkins & wife Tonya of Cape Coral FL, twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX, with Pastor Stephen Hearell officiating. Interment will be at Cedarlawn Cemetery, Sherman, TX. Family & friends visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Arrangements under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

