Frances C. Davis Cook Clay, 85, of Trenton, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Meadowbrook Care Center in Van Alstyne.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Februay 16, at the Turrentin Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at the Tatum Cemetery, Tatum, New Mexico.
She is survived by her son Jerry Don Cook of Trenton; sisters Cledith Ned Burrell of Wheeler, Martha Salem of Milbrae, California, Mary Stephens of Weatherford, Oklahoma; brother Curtis 'Peanut' Davis of Shamrock; three grand children; eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great granchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2019
