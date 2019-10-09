|
|
|
Frances 'Bibba' Cunningham Glover, 79, of Garland, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Brush Country Care Center in Austin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. Interment will be at Gunter Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Fleming, Karen Cain (Chris), and Craig Glover (Noelle); sister, Sherry Terbl; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019