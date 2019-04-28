Frances Elaine Smith Wilson, age 75, of Whitewright, Texas died Sunday April 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 18, 1943. to J.B. Smith and Anna Laura Fitzgerald Smith in Dorchester,Texas. 'Elaine' graduated from Sherman High School in 1961 and St. Joseph School of Nursing in Springfield, Missouri in 1965. She worked most of her nursing career at Community Hospital in Sherman and later went into private patient care, retiring in 2008.

Elaine was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Sherman for many years. She also followed in her grandmother Mildred E. Fitzgerald's footsteps in joining the Rebecca's and Odd Fellows Lodge and was installed April 1954, at the age of 12 as an usher/hostess.

She was preceded in death by by her parents, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Let to cherish her memory are her husband Grady Wilson of Whitewright; son Jackson P. Gott II and wife Mary; daughter Tamira Dodson and husband Wayne; grandchildren Daniel Rushing, Samantha Dodson, Krystal Dodson, Timothy Gott, and Jeffrey Gott, all of Whitewright; brother John Gregory Smith and wife Alice; sister Marsha Vest and husband Charlie all of Sherman; five nephews, one niece; six great nephews, four great nieces, one great-greatnephew and several cousins.

As per Elaine's wishes her body was dontated to science and no visitation is scheduled.

A memorial service in her honor will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 2912 N Hwy 75, Sherman.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Frances Elaine Wilson's name be made to either the or the . Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary