Services Memorial service 2:00 PM La Quinta Inn and Suites 2912 N Hwy 75 Sherman , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Frances Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances Elaine "Elaine" (Smith) Wilson

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Frances Elaine Smith Wilson, age 75, of Whitewright, Texas died Sunday April 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 18, 1943. to J.B. Smith and Anna Laura Fitzgerald Smith in Dorchester,Texas. 'Elaine' graduated from Sherman High School in 1961 and St. Joseph School of Nursing in Springfield, Missouri in 1965. She worked most of her nursing career at Community Hospital in Sherman and later went into private patient care, retiring in 2008.

Let to cherish her memory are her husband Grady Wilson of Whitewright; son Jackson P. Gott II and wife Mary; daughter Tamira Dodson and husband Wayne; grandchildren Daniel Rushing, Samantha Dodson, Krystal Dodson, Timothy Gott, and Jeffrey Gott, all of Whitewright; brother John Gregory Smith and wife Alice; sister Marsha Vest and husband Charlie all of Sherman.

As per Elaine's wishes her body was dontated to science and no visitation is scheduled.

A memorial service in her honor will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 2912 N Hwy 75, Sherman.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Frances Elaine Wilson's name be made to either the or the . Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries