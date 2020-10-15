Sunrise: July 19, 1936 - Sunset:
October 10, 2020.
It is with deep regret that the family of Frances Cameron (84 yrs. old) advise of her transitioning to eternal life October 10, 2020. She was at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born July 19, 1936 to Neil McCloud and Duressie Amelia Smith McCloud. She married Mr. Leo Samuel Cameron, Jr. on April 6, 1963; to this union born Reginald Eugene and Derrick Leon Cameron. Member of Hopewell Baptist Church all her life serving in the Choir and as a Pianist and Director of Music. Graduate of Terrell High School, Denison Texas, Graduate of Prairie A&M University with Masters in Music and Education; Prairie View, Texas.
Mrs. Cameron was an Educator in Denison ISD for 32 years. Before integration, Mrs. Cameron taught third and fourth grade at Langston Elementary School for five years. From 1964 to 1973, she taught at Layne Elementary School. She finished her career as a third-grade teacher at Houston Elementary School, serving for 20 years.
Mrs. Cameron also became the first African American woman to serve on the Denison Independent School District Board of Trustee representing Ward 1 for 18 years. Mrs. Cameron is the longest serving Board member in the history of Denison ISD, per district officials. For most of her years of service, Mrs. Cameron was the only woman on the Board during her tenure. She always made decisions that would be best for the students. Mrs. Cameron took pride as a Board member in saying, "We did what's best for our kids so that they become productive citizens then they will make the right decisions when they become eligible to run for the Board," Mrs. Cameron said. "They are proud to be Yellow Jackets.".
Mrs. Cameron had many accomplishments: 9 years- Board member for Texoma Educators Federal Credit Union, State of Texas Dream maker Award from Business Professional Women's Club, Texas Teacher of the Year.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Reggie & (Shatera) Cameron; grandson's Samuel & Landus Cameron, son, Derrick & (Dana) Cameron; grandson's Njeri and Khari Cameron.
Cousins: Evelyn Chandler, Beverly Anderson, Aunt: Clara Cosby.
Preceded in Death: Mother Duressie Amelia Smith and Father Neil McCloud and Husband Leo Samuel Cameron.
Public visitation (come and go) will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman. Also, public visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 601W. Bond St., Denison. Rev. C.E. Evans is the Host Pastor. Graveside service will follow visitation in the Oakwood Cemetery in Denison at 12 (noon) Saturday.
"FACE MASK REQUIERED DUE TO COVID-19"
