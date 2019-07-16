|
Frances Mae Garner, 87, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Crawford Street Place Assisted Living in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. Rev. Keith Taylor will officiate. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Garner LaPee' of Louisville, KY, Suzann Garner Montgomery and daughter-in-law Jana Hicks Garner of Denison; brothers, Calvin Coble of Achille, Okla, Doyle Norris of Sherman, Larry Norris, and Jimmy Norris; sisters, Mildred Coble Payne, and Junie Norris Earl of Ector; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG).
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019