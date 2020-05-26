|
|
Frances Strange Shaw, 76, entered into eternal life May 22, 2020 at her home in Denison, TX.
Frances was born October 14, 1943 in Bells, TX daughter of Lee Robert Walters and Jaunita Ruth Shelley Walters. She graduated from Denison High School in 1961. Her greatest joy in life was cooking and taking care of her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frances babysat many children in her home and those children were like her own.
Frances married Albert Strange December 24, 1960 in Denison, TX he proceeded her in death May 13, 1995. Sher married Walter Shaw February 16, 2002.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Shaw of Denison, daughter, Lisa Luckie of Colbert, son, Brian and wife, Rosemary of Allen, daughter-in-law, Anita Strange of Colbert and special daughter, Jarae Porter of Wimberley, TX; stepchildren, Allen Shaw and wife, Hisae of Denison, Jimmy Shaw and wife, Angela of Searcy, AR, Lynn Savage and husband, Chuck of Bedford, grandsons, Dr. Daniel Jackson M.D. and Brian Strange II of Allen, Cody Brown and wife, Donna of Colbert, granddaughters, Lindsey Sorrell and husband, Steven, Kayla Strange of Colbert, Brianna Strange of Allen, Chloe Swindle of Wimberley, TX; great granddaughters: Addison and Avrie Sorrell of Colbert, great grandson,Tanner Brown and Hayden Strange of Colbert, step grandsons, Charles, Carrol and Conrad Savage of Bedford, Austin and Connor Shaw of Searcy, AR ;step granddaughters, Erica, Brianna and Kaye Savage of Bedford, True, Emi and Anna Shaw of Denison, Rebecca Sullivan and Aryk of Illinois; brothers, Toby and wife, Carolyn Walters Of Denison and James (Skin) and wife, Mei Walters of Universal City, TX; sisters, Linda Simpson of Cherry Mound, Kathy Logston, Barbara Simpson and Danna Walters of Denison, sister-in-Law: Shauna Walters of Channelview, TX and Heather Strange of Colbert, numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert Strange, son Michael Strange, son-in-law Jerry Luckie, granddaughter Jera Luckie and brother John Robert Walters.
Visitation will be come and go Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a private funeral service for immediate family only.
The family would like to thank Kelli, Megan, Jim, and Erin of Guardian Hospice for the loving care they gave our Mother these last couple of weeks.
